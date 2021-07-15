Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $71.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

