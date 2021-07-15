iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -6.22.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. Analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iBio by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iBio by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iBio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

