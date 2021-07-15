iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -6.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iBio by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iBio by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iBio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.
