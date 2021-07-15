ICHI (ICHI) One Day Volume Hits $2.88 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00009478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00110975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.21 or 1.00021222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,209,714 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

