IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of IDACORP worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IDACORP by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $99.53 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

