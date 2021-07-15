Ideaology Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $116,602.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00873786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars.

