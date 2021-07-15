IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $34.95 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.8522 dividend. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

