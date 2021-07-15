IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IGO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88. IGO has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.47.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.