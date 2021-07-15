IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

