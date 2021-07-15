IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 8 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,753 ($22.90) per share, with a total value of £140.24 ($183.22).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,734 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($203.89).

On Tuesday, May 11th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($192.25).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 966 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,766 ($23.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,694.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

