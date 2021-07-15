IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 8 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,753 ($22.90) per share, with a total value of £140.24 ($183.22).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,734 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($203.89).
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($192.25).
Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 966 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,766 ($23.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,694.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
