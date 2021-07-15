Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

INFY stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.