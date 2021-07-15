INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells $696,000.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.72.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

