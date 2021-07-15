Innova Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $236,087.47 and $11.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001182 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

