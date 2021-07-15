Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169,992.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $5.99 million and $169,992.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00852622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

