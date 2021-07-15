Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Major Shareholder Sells $392,064,435.00 in Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

