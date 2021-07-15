Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Inogen reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Inogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.