Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,701 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 8.36% of Inozyme Pharma worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

INZY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

