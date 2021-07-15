Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPXHY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.54. Inpex has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.10.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.