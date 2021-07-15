Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,956.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24.

TSE:HLF traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The company has a market cap of C$443.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. Research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

