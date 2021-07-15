Insider Buying: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CEO Acquires $1,124,847.00 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $834.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

