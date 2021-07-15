Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Shelley A. Meador sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $759,385.00.

ALLE opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

