Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Sells $210,972.59 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59.
Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.