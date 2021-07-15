Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Sells $210,972.59 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12,141.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.