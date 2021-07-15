Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Major Shareholder Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

