Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $3,603,639.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

