Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

