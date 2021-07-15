Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. 2,423,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,613. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

