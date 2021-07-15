Insider Selling: Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells C$14,800.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,318,533.48.

Shares of CVE:ML opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a current ratio of 55.38. The firm has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.93. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.25.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

