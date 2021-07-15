Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $247.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,608. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.98 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.