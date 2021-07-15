Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 8,144 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.63. 997,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,870. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

