Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.
PUBM stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
