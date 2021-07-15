Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

PUBM stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

