Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$52,908.90 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,785,338.04.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total value of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$16.00 on Thursday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 31.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

