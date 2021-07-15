Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $2,633,680.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,680.00.

SAIL stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -238.59 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.66. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

