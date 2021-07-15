Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $267,350.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMLR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

