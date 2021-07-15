Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 13,609 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $253,807.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.