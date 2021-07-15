Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.00.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $315.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $326.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

