Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.
IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.67.
Shares of IFC opened at C$169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$173.72.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
