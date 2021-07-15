Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.67.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC opened at C$169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5459018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.