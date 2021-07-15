Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 485.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.82. 363,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,110. The firm has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

