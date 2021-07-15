Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$20.00 price objective from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE IPL traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.90. 1,654,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

