Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.95

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.92, with a volume of 469548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.32. The company has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

