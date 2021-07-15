InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). InterDigital posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $42,383,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 112.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

