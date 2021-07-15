International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

ICAGY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 577,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,826. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

