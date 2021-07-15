International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.20 ($1.78). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 129,385 shares trading hands.

IPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.12.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

