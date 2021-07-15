IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 5,345 Shares of Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80.

Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

