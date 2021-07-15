IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 5,345 Shares of Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80.
Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of -586.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.