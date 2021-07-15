Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 454,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Conn’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.85. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $729.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

