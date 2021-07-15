Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,790,000. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.08. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,789. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $203.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.