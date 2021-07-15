Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

PPA stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.