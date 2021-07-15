Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 106.9% in June

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

