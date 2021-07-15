Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.