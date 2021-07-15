Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $363.07 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $365.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.