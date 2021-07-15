Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 128.6% in June

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.02.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.