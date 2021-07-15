Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities lowered Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. AlphaValue lowered Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS IVSBF remained flat at $$24.38 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Investor AB has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

